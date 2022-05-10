System update 4.89 and 3.74 are available, here are the changes – Nerd4.life

PS3 and PlayStation Vita Both received a system update In these hours, update 4.89 for PS3 and 3.74 for PlayStation Vita respectively, with the new firmware that, essentially, increase security On the accounts by entering some restrictions and other steps.

The main one is the introduction of the two-step security system for both consoles: even on PS3 and PS Vita, therefore, to access the PlayStation Network with your account, you will need to performTwo-factor documentationextending from new consoles also to old ones, this way.

As a result, some are also presented determinants On these devices: The ability to create a PlayStation Network account on PS3 and PS Vita has been removed, as well as many features related to online account management.

PSN accounts can still be used on the PS3 and PlayStation Vita, but a PC, PS4, or PS5 is required to create these and manage the various features. It is no longer possible to create new accounts On older consoles, deeper settings are not accessible, however existing accounts can be used on PS3 and PS Vita, as before.

Therefore, all updates are aimed at increasing online security on the PS3 and PS Vita, and do not appear to be linked to any removal of connected stores, a possibility previously announced by Sony but then retracted after a massive outcry from the community. .