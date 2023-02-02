For many years, the kiwi is no longer considered an “exotic” product because it is very present and common in supermarkets and fruit stands, seeing as one of the most popular and appreciated producers in our country. It is a very valuable fruit from a nutritional point of view even if there are some contraindications.

Here’s what happens to your body if you eat kiwi in the evening: “crazy”

Despite its natural association with New Zealand, the kiwi is “native” to China, and it wasn’t until the 19th century that it was considered ideal for cultivation on the oceanic continent. During the second half of the twentieth century, Italy became one of the main European producers of this fruit, which is roughly comparable to the annual production of New Zealand in an absolute sense, even if the main world producer is China.

It is a diverse fruit rich in vitamins, in particular C (found as it is known in most citrus fruits), but it also contains many mineral salts such as potassium, magnesiumVitamin E, copper, iron and fibre. With its wide variety of uses, kiwi is the perfect fruit for those who are physically active, but it also has the elements that make it useful before going to bed in the evening.

They are in fact considered “natural tranquilizers” because they can induce sleep thanks to the prevalence of serotonin, a substance that stimulates the anti-stress function and fights insomnia, one of the main problems that are difficult to combat.

Consumption should be limited by people with already existing digestive problems such as dysentery, whose effects can be exacerbated by the consumption of kiwi.

The “ideal dose” consists of two fruits a day, taking care to eat them mainly raw because cooking causes deterioration and reduces the fruit’s beneficial properties.