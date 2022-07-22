July 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Here are the PC version pre-order bonuses - Nerd4.life

Here are the PC version pre-order bonuses – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 22, 2022 1 min read

Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced the release of Advance Purchase Bonus From the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on me Steam and Epic Games Storewhich includes early unlocking of some costumes and extra points to upgrade our wall climber.

We’ve listed the early buy bonuses below:

  • Early unlock of three Spider-Man costumes:
    • High-tech Iron Spider Costume
    • The unmistakable spider punk costume
    • original speed costume
  • Early Unlocking of Spider Drone Combat Tool
  • 5 extra skill points to upgrade your Spidey

As we can see, most pre-purchase rewards are possible items To open Even just playing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered by completing specific missions or progressing through the adventure.

different words for Extra skill points Which guarantees a small but significant power in the early stages of the game, which can be useful especially if you decide to tackle it at the highest level of difficulty.

We remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be available on PC starting from August 12 2022. Also revealed are system requirements starting with the minimum recommended for those who can play with maximum settings, active ray tracing, and at 4K resolution. In addition, the new trailer also revealed the technical characteristics of the port.

See also  Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 won't be shown before E3 2022, according to Jeff Grob - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Rosella Brescia on the beach in a bikini charms everyone | What curves

July 21, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Dark Alliance II available today – Nerd4.life

July 21, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Solar storm on Earth. “It could leave the world without the internet and cause blackouts and interference”

July 21, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Read for La7: “Conte’s choice was wrong and decisive. It will be difficult for our paths to coincide again”

July 22, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Berlusconi: “I will be on the field, I have already written a future programme”

July 22, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Beginning: Everything you need to know about the movie

July 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Samantha Cristoforetti’s historic space career ended early: European interstellar premiere with Russian Artemyev – video

July 22, 2022 Karen Hines