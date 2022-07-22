Here are the PC version pre-order bonuses – Nerd4.life

Through the pages of the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced the release of Advance Purchase Bonus From the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on me Steam and Epic Games Storewhich includes early unlocking of some costumes and extra points to upgrade our wall climber.

We’ve listed the early buy bonuses below:

Early unlock of three Spider-Man costumes:

High-tech Iron Spider Costume



The unmistakable spider punk costume



original speed costume

Early Unlocking of Spider Drone Combat Tool

5 extra skill points to upgrade your Spidey

As we can see, most pre-purchase rewards are possible items To open Even just playing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered by completing specific missions or progressing through the adventure.

different words for Extra skill points Which guarantees a small but significant power in the early stages of the game, which can be useful especially if you decide to tackle it at the highest level of difficulty.

We remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be available on PC starting from August 12 2022. Also revealed are system requirements starting with the minimum recommended for those who can play with maximum settings, active ray tracing, and at 4K resolution. In addition, the new trailer also revealed the technical characteristics of the port.