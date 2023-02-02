Bologna, February 1, 2023 – “We are very proud to include Paradress in the Los Angeles Paralympic Games programme.” With these words spoken by Sabrina Ibanez, General Secretary of the Faye and President of the Paralympic Sports Confederation (APSO), International Equestrian Federation warmly welcomed the announcement by the International Paralympic Committee Board of Directors (IPC) in connection with the inclusion of paradressage in the 2028 Paralympic programme.

As a result of a comprehensive review process that began in January 2022, Paradress will be on display alongside 21 other sports confirmed by the IPC Board of Directors when Los Angeles hosts the Paralympics five years from now.

The Paralympic Games will be held from August 15-27, 2028, followed by the Olympic Games, which are scheduled for July 14-30. While 2028 will be the third time the Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles after the 1932 and 1984 editions, this will be the first time the city will host the Paralympic Games.

the heaven It is the only equestrian discipline to be included in the Paralympic Games, where it has been a fixture since 1996.

“Over the years, thanks to its traditions, the United States has earned the international standing of distinction in equestrian sports,” said Sabrina Ibanez. And Los Angeles, with its beautiful sporting backdrop of the Santa Monica Mountains and its state-of-the-art training and competition facilities, is the perfect setting for the Paralympics. Los Angeles is also a city with a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. Principles shared are at the top of the agenda for our IFRC. Horseback riding has always been an accessible sport, and the Paralympic community is well aware of the horse’s enormous beneficial power over people with disabilities. We hope Heaven reaches greater heights in Los Angeles and that the people who come to join the races can experience the passion that drives our sport.”