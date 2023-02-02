Champions League, Spalletti excludes two Azzurri from the list: options

the Napoli – Luciano Spalletti passed the UEFA Champions League group stagequalified to Round of 16 as a record holder in the aforementioned group Liverpool and Ajax. Upcoming matches on the calendar for the Azzurri in the major European competition vsEintracht Frankfurtrespectively February 21st away and the March 15th at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Round of 16: Spalletti’s selections

to me A new stage of the European Champions League Clubs have the option to enter Three more players to use in subsequent challenges. there View the full list It must be completed by midnight tonight.

Images: Getty Images, Spalletti

As revealed Francis Modugno on me Sky Sports Direct from Castel Volturno, Napoli had already chosen the list to present. Pending official communications, the Azzurri’s roster of athletes should see the obvious Sirigu replaced by Golliniwith Idasak third goalkeeper, insert Berezinsky.

List of Champions: Demi and Zerbin exit

They should be excluded from the list Diego Demme and Alessio Zerbinwhich is subject to the elasticity of the diamonds, can be used both long and broad in a trident attack.