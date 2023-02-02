February 2, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Champions League, Spalletti excludes two Azzurri from the list: options

Mirabelle Hunt February 2, 2023 1 min read

the Napoli – Luciano Spalletti passed the UEFA Champions League group stagequalified to Round of 16 as a record holder in the aforementioned group Liverpool and Ajax. Upcoming matches on the calendar for the Azzurri in the major European competition vsEintracht Frankfurtrespectively February 21st away and the March 15th at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Round of 16: Spalletti’s selections

to me A new stage of the European Champions League Clubs have the option to enter Three more players to use in subsequent challenges. there View the full list It must be completed by midnight tonight.

Images: Getty Images, Spalletti

As revealed Francis Modugno on me Sky Sports Direct from Castel Volturno, Napoli had already chosen the list to present. Pending official communications, the Azzurri’s roster of athletes should see the obvious Sirigu replaced by Golliniwith Idasak third goalkeeper, insert Berezinsky.

List of Champions: Demi and Zerbin exit

They should be excluded from the list Diego Demme and Alessio Zerbinwhich is subject to the elasticity of the diamonds, can be used both long and broad in a trident attack.

residence » Football news in Naples » Champions League, Spalletti excludes two Azzurri from the list: options

See also  3 million survived, 328 companies (also in San Marino) took advantage of the sports exemptions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Heaven Fly to Los Angeles

February 2, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Defeated Berrodo and Talamo in preliminary rounds – OA Sport

February 1, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Kickboxing tournament for 70 athletes at Coni Gym

February 1, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

What is the icy Siberian wind approaching Burian, Italy » ILMETEO.it

February 2, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

“I put diesel instead of petrol, can you lend me 10 euros?” But he’s a serial fraud

February 2, 2023 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Fantastic Frame” with Sigfrido Ranucci, Pupi Avati and Claudio Santamaria

February 2, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Negative calorie foods. what does that mean? full list

February 2, 2023 Karen Hines