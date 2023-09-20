Inter, Zhang opens his Champions League wallet: the prizes have been decided, what are the numbers! | first page

Inter Preparing for his debut Champions League. a team Inzaghiincluded in Group D of the tournament, along with Real Sociedad, Benfica and SalzburgHe wants to repeat last season’s journey and try to give a different result to the disappointment Istanbul. However, before taking to the pitch, the Nerazzurri had worked out all the details, including – and they are certainly not marginal for the players – Awards.

Numbers – By mutual agreement between managers and players, this was decided Repeating the model of the successful 2022/23 season. In fact, only a few months ago the great European results were almost achieved 6 million euros net, divided between individual players (excluding Inzaghi’s crew). On the other hand, according to what was reported GazetaInzaghi’s men have achieved victories 100 million euros in the Nerazzurri coffers. a. It was planned too An additional prize of 5 million euros In the event of a cup win, he faded for a goal Rhodri. In short, the winning team does not change and neither do the prizes.

Step by Step – Even this season, For each pass in the round, players will collect approximately €1.5 million net. The company has already announced that these proceeds will be donated to Lautaro and his companions if they are able to do so Passing the groups obstacle. And then? Last season was the same Chang You want to reward players and inform them personally. However, in this round, the bonuses are programmed for the round of 16 only. When the Nerazzurri move to the next step, it will be time to renegotiate, perhaps at higher prices. If the person was a few months ago Exploit Unexpectedly, this year Inter present themselves at the start of the competition with renewed confidence and a desire to assert themselves. final for Wembley It is no longer a utopia.