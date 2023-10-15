Weather News – The first disturbance in Italy in October, situation and forecast for the next few hours « 3B Meteo

Time to study

1 minute, 55 seconds

Weather – Troubled from October in Italy

A A deep cyclonic vortex Two depressions are more or less central Finland It has drastically changed the fate of the weather in much of central and northern Europe Early winter conditions. The cold air accompanying the evolution of this air pressure is fueled by A disturbed front Marching towards the Balkan region but which with his tail It also affects part of Italy. Rain and some thunderstorms, Domestically And more serious They affected eastern Liguria and Friuli Venezia Giulia from Saturday evening, then during the night the rain intensified in eastern Veneto, Emilia Romagna and part of upper Tuscany. Accumulations were especially abundant in the Trieste region Where are the notes? 55/60mm.

During these hours Instability still affects Friuli Venezia Giulia. A change Modest for now Nevertheless it may be considered The first sign of the return of autumn. Over time The next few hours The front will continue its march towards the southeast, triggering a few thunderstorms that will be intense locally and followed by Cold air currents They will enter through the Pora Gate to bring one Decrease in temperature. Eastern areas will be particularly affected by its passage today, and then on Monday we will see more active instability, especially in the south. But let’s see what awaits us in the next few hours:

Weather – Forecast for Sunday

Sunday weather: North, over eastern Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Emilia Romagna with patchy cloud cover and the possibility of localized rain, especially in the afternoon. Events can be serious. Elsewhere partly cloudy or locally variable. Center, large openings and irregular cloud cover in Tyrrhenian regions with few occurrences. Locally heavy thunderstorms are likely in eastern Tuscany, Umbria, Marche and Abruzzo at the end of the day between the afternoon and evening. SouthSunny day in Campania except cloud clusters but without events, during night rain in Molise, Gargano and Upper Campania. Temperatures decreases in the center and north. Moderate winds with strengthening from SW in western basins, Bora strengthening from afternoon in upper Adriatic. The sea is very turbulent in the western basins and upper Adriatic. Others moved on.

Want to know if it’s windy in your area? We also have national and regional wind maps. Click here for details >> Twenty.

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter