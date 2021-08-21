“He was terrified, when he spoke of himself in public I felt ashamed.” – Libero Quotidiano

“Papa was more scary than me, When he got angry, it was terrifyingA silent look was enough. Alessandro Gasman It was said in a long and intimate interview with Corriere della Sera. The relationship with the father is also the focus of the conversation Vittorio, the famous actor, director and screenwriter, passed away in 2000. Comparing his relationship with his son Leo, he said, “He could have been more secure, while I was a parcel passed from father to mother.”

However, Gassmann does not hide the fact that he also imposed strict rules on his son’s education: “I was systematically strict in banning the cell phone until the age of 15 and the motorcycle until the age of 16.” He went on to talk about his father Vittorio, then declared: “He made me work as a theater engineer for two years, instilling the concept of physical exhaustion. I stopped being a son the day he felt bad on tour”.

The director, who will bring the film “The Great Silence” to the cinema with Massimiliano Gallo and Margherita Bay, also emphasized the enormous differences that existed between him and his father: “He loved talking about himself in public, I hated him, and I was ashamed. He put me in the hands of Enrico Lucerini, the press agent, who had an army of twenty seamstresses, and brought me back to my father, who was someone else. That day I realized that I didn’t want to be an actor. I was too shy.”