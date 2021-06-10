Reaction to Katina, “But it is.” Do you recognize him? An out-of-the-know competitor also shakes up the crowd – Libero Quotidiano

One of the competitors had already known that from the June 9 episode of chain reactionLed program البرنامج Marco Lorne It airs on Ray 1. This is Gabriel, captain of Blabla. No wonder the first episodes of the show are dedicated to the champions of past editions. However, Gabriel is also a surprise to the captain. The team’s number one player in the game was known for his zeal and extravagant shirts.

The return of the young man born in 1998 from Karate Brianza did not go unnoticed even this time among Twitter fans. “But Gabriel is back On his T-shirt, “Someone writes it while another says it.”: “What a character”. Even Liorni is surprised: “But he is.” And in the end, it looked good for Blabla. They are the ones who reached the semi-finals. However, the Lombard team failed to guess the last word (the night was “suffering”).

In the final episode, another great comeback: I Tre Forcellini’s return. In the summer of 2019, the team became known to viewers of Viale Mazzini because it had been racing for several weeks in a row. One of them, just yesterday, presented himself differently than he had in previous years. Every mistake is a small injury. In fact, Simone appeared with her right brace, which was injured a few days before recording: “I fell while climbing. I fell a little badly and my ankle was sprained. But I want to say that it is a very safe sport, so I invite everyone to practice it,” he explained, reassuring the audience at home.