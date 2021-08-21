Angelina Jolie lands on Instagram to post a message from a young Afghani: ‘It’s a failure, they are losing their freedoms’

Just one post for Afghan refugees: Angelina Jolie debuts a new profile Instagram Choosing to raise awareness among its people 2 million and half One of the most tragic and sensitive topics of the past few days. In the difficult times when the Taliban continued to control Kabul and in general AfghanistanThe actress and director shared a message sent to her by an Afghan teen, in which she emphasized how the entire population is gradually losing the freedom to express themselves and use social media again. “That is why I came to Instagram,” the actress explains, “to share their stories and the voices of those who fight for basic human rights around the world.” Then Jolie recounted her experience in Afghanistan beforeSeptember 11, 2001Recalling the refugees who actually fled the Taliban 20 years ago. I was on the border with Afghanistan two weeks before the attack on the Twin Towers. That was 20 years ago. Today it is disgusting to see how Afghans are once again forced to flee their land because of the fear and uncertainty that grips their country.”

‘A failure that is hard to accept’

“Spending so much time and money, bloodshed and loss of life and then getting to this is a failure that is almost impossible to comprehend and accept,” Jolly continues, referring to the withdrawal of US forces and the siege of the Taliban. On August 15, the South Asian country was handed over to Islamic extremists. Hundreds of women and girls fought and hoped for an education. I will strive for them, and will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me,” the American actress concluded by inviting her parents 2 and a half million of his followers to support the Afghan refugee cause.

Read also: