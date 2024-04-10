“He wants to take the family to London. She fears for the safety of her children.” What will happen on May 8?

special offer
Prince Harry appears to be literally begging his wife, Meghan Markle, to accompany him to the UK. On May 8, the day Harry is due to arrive in London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex will not want to land alone. But with his entire family, including his children. However, it appears that Meghan, who initially gave her approval to the trip, is thinking again. According to the Daily Mirror, Meghan is concerned about the safety of her two children, Archie and Lilibet, and is seriously considering staying in California.
Harry in London with his son Archie? Prince turns 5 and could make first visit to UK (but Meghan case still stands)
