Folie à Deux, here is the premiere in Italian with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga!

Finally, the highly anticipated Italian-language premiere of Joker Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, has arrived. Are you ready for the impact of the sequel to one of the most discussed films of recent years? Joker 2 will be released in theaters on October 2.

The wait is over, and it's time to use that cliche, because First trailer in Italian to Joker 2: Folie à Deux Deceive Joaquin Phoenix H lady gaga Release expected October 2 One of the most anticipated films of the season: directed again Todd PhillipsThe maker of the former Joker's 2019 smash hit promises to spark debate just as it did a few years ago. Let's look at it together Trailer for the movie Joker Folie à Deux.

Joker: Folie à Deux: first trailer in Italian for Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga – HD

Joker 2: Folie à Deux should amass the legacy of great success

While we leave you to absorb the first animated images of Joker: Folie à DeuxLet's recap how we got here. exit Todd Phillips Create precedent joker Like rereading harsh classic dramas about tortured minds, taxi driver First of all: it is no coincidence that he was symbolically present in the cast of the previous film Robert De Niro. The dimension cinematographic, at least as it is usually understood in contemporary cinema, between blockbusters and adventure and/or lighter undertones, has really been cast aside. Until the budget The Joker was not comparable to others Tremendous DC or Marvel. Out of a budget of $60 million, according to the average estimate of the Hollywood Reporter and Variety, the film grossed an astronomical amount worldwide: $1,079,000,000 (Source Boxofficemojo), Record for an R-rated movie. Its success also sparked intense debates and clashes over the tone adopted, the story's inherent nihilism, and its moral ambiguity. However, the long wave of… Venice (with the Golden lion) garlic OscarWith two small statues (of Phoenix and of the composer Hildur Gunadóttir) from eleven nominations. A heavy legacy that he will have to take as of October 2nd Joker: Folie à Deux. Let us remember that the feature film has nothing to do with the new DC universe that will begin in 2025 with Superman James Gunn, because it moves in a free zone where the new does not exist. Capital Studios Identify with wording DC Otherworld.