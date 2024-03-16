“He had an ileostomy.” New rumors about Kate Middleton: What happened?

Fears are growing, and at the same time, conspiracy theories surrounding the situation are increasing Kate Middleton. The princess has not appeared in public for months, and the operation she underwent in January in a London clinic, which was never explained to her subjects, has become the subject of countless, sometimes bizarre, hypotheses. All this was not helped by Kensington Palace's publication of a shot showing the Princess of Wales accompanied by her children, which was later edited in post-production. But a new theory is now making its way into discussions surrounding the royal family, and it comes from American blogger Jessica Red Krausewhich is considered particularly reliable by many.

“ The Princess of Wales suffered from a Bowel surgery He faces his recovery period with a suitcase “, wrote Reid Krause. The blog has built its fame through numerous revelations made in the past regarding very famous people, showing that it has close connections to the stars, able to provide reliable and honest information. Bowel News The surgery that It was conducted by Kate's wife through another authoritative profile focusing on members of the English royal family, and was run by an American lawyer named Jane Barr, who confirmed in a social message what the blogger said. Barr explained that “ My friend in the UK (a British journalist friend) told me this has been an intervention before Ileostomy Caused by one Bowel perforation “.

An ileostomy is an operation with a rather important postoperative course, which explains the Princess's long absence from official commitments. It is, above all, presence bag To make the recovery period complicated, especially if you are a princess, about to ascend the throne of the most traditional kingdom on the planet. In fact, an ileostomy involves diverting part of the small intestine by opening a hole in the abdomen onto which an expulsion bag is then placed. This only worries people who wonder whether the princess will be able to return to her previous state and, above all, whether the bag is temporary or final.