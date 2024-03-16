In other words, Vecchioni becomes unbalanced: “I would like to duet with Fiorello.” Grameline Call

March 16, 2024

Roberto Vecchione, a well-known singer, is as usual a guest on “In altre parole”, the la7 weekend program hosted by Massimo Gramellini. In the March 16 episode, the journalist asked to comment on the news that Francesco De Gregori and Chico Zaloni are ready to release an album together and then give concerts as a couple: “Two great personalities – says Vecchione. Great idea, great, you can't always sing with singers formally. Chico “Zaloni is not just a comedian, he is a man of culture and talent and also sings very well.”

“If you could make an odd couple, who would it be?” Gramellini asks Vecchione, who replies: “With the two, for example, I would really like that. A different name? Certainly Fiorello.” Gramellini seizes the opportunity and addresses the Viva Rai2 host directly: “A message to Fiorello, Rosario if you are listening before the end of the season come visit us so we can write a song together here and if it works…” “He knows them well, he knows them,” the singer comments.

