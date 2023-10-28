Have you ever wondered what eyebrows are? Now, thanks to science, we know this for sure

Do you know what eyebrows really are? When you find out, you won’t be able to believe it, but it’s just like that!

They are always there, well above our eyes every day of our lives. Many dye them, others pull them with tweezers or wax for better definition. In short, we can definitely say that we are causing him all kinds of problems. Do you really understand what we’re talking about? Well yes of them Our eyebrows.

But apart from its aesthetic function, have you ever wondered? Why are they really?? When you find out, you won’t be able to believe it, but it’s just like that! If we have piqued your interest, don’t waste any more time and continue reading our article today. What you discover will leave you speechless!

Have you ever wondered what eyebrows are? Science reveals this

In addition to its aesthetic function, Eyebrows have a very specific purpose. On the one hand, it is useful on a physical level, and on the other hand, it also plays an important role from a communication point of view. If we’ve piqued your interest and you can’t wait to learn more, all you have to do is find out what science has to say about it.

As we just guessed, one of the most important The function of eyebrows is to absorb sweat. However, this will not be their only mission. Equally important it’s the truth Its communicative value. Have you ever thought about it? Imagine not having eyebrows. In addition to looking strange to the point of being unrecognizable, this seemingly small flaw can create problems when you want to convey certain feelings to others without using words.

In fact, these simple pads of fluff allow us to express a wide range of emotions every day: flirtation, anger, sadness, confusion, etc. For example, when we are surprised or interested, they rise above our eyes. But if it is wrinkled on the forehead, it indicates frowning, contempt, severity, and the like.

It is clear then that Eyebrows are, to say the least, essential for communication. Moreover, it is useful in the face recognition process. In particular, according to a study conducted in 2018, these “accessories” represented a major factor in human evolution, allowing us to develop fine and refined communication skills that in turn led to the creation of large and complex skills. social networks.