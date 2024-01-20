Google Pixel 8 Pro will get the 'Minty Fresh' update on January 25

Google is preparing to launch a new color for the Pixel 8 Pro Minty FreshThe new color variant of the device will be available on January 25. Google also hinted that the launch will take place in collaboration with It's a livingHe is an artist based in New York.
In addition to this new color variant for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the artist is collaborating with the company to paint a mural in New York. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on the same date, January 25.
Returning to the new color of the Pixel 8 Pro phone, Google published a teaser video Your X (formerly Twitter). In the caption, the company shared a binary ASCII message, which translates to “New year, new drop” but that doesn't mean the new launch will be a completely different device. It is expected to matter Same devices Of the smartphone is already available for purchase (currently 128 GB $799 on Amazon).
Now, while the video shows the Pixel 8 Pro, the color may also be available for the non-Pro model (128GB, currently $549 on Amazon). The good news is that we don't have long to wait to find out, as the new launch is less than a week away. You can watch the teaser video from the embedded tweet below.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Find the best quality apps now and not the most downloaded apps: the site that helps you do just that
Attic, don't let it accumulate dust with thousands of unwanted things: all the ideas to make the most of it
Buy a pot for 99 cents to steal a sewing machine for 90 euros