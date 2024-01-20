Google Pixel 8 Pro will get the 'Minty Fresh' update on January 25

Google is preparing to launch a new color for the Pixel 8 Pro Minty FreshThe new color variant of the device will be available on January 25. Google also hinted that the launch will take place in collaboration with It's a livingHe is an artist based in New York.

In addition to this new color variant for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, the artist is collaborating with the company to paint a mural in New York. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on the same date, January 25.