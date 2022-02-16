LEGO Horizon Forbidden West, Collolungo set in pre-order on Multiplayer.com – Nerd4.life

Puzzle Games Advertise a line dedicated to Forbidden horizon westwhich will debut in May with the group long neckavailable at pre order On Multiplayer.com, €79.99.

LEGO Horizon Forbidden West – Collolungo set, book on Multiplayer.com

If this Horizon Forbidden West review made you want to collect things related to Gaia, the future world created by Guerrilla Games, the Collolungo collection is an excellent starting point.

In fact, we are talking about a file Very detailed model And loyal to the game’s namesake machine, which Aloy usually climbs on to sync up the map. Collolungo LEGO measures 34 cm high, 23 cm wide and 17 cm deep.

The official website reads: “Build an exceptional LEGO cube model (76989) for the most famous Horizon of the Forbidden West: Collolungo.” “It uses clever building techniques to capture the original details of this communications machine, from its smooth disk-shaped head to its long, slender legs.”

“Collolungo show with Horizon brick detailing, which includes a birch tree and a rusty traffic light. New May 2022 minifigure of the character from aloy, with their arms and a dancer with a blue, yellow or red eye, complete an amazing show piece. “