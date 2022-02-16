February 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

LEGO Horizon Forbidden West, Collolungo set in pre-order on Multiplayer.com - Nerd4.life

LEGO Horizon Forbidden West, Collolungo set in pre-order on Multiplayer.com – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax February 16, 2022 1 min read

Puzzle Games Advertise a line dedicated to Forbidden horizon westwhich will debut in May with the group long neckavailable at pre order On Multiplayer.com, €79.99.

LEGO Horizon Forbidden West – Collolungo set, book on Multiplayer.com

If this Horizon Forbidden West review made you want to collect things related to Gaia, the future world created by Guerrilla Games, the Collolungo collection is an excellent starting point.

In fact, we are talking about a file Very detailed model And loyal to the game’s namesake machine, which Aloy usually climbs on to sync up the map. Collolungo LEGO measures 34 cm high, 23 cm wide and 17 cm deep.

The official website reads: “Build an exceptional LEGO cube model (76989) for the most famous Horizon of the Forbidden West: Collolungo.” “It uses clever building techniques to capture the original details of this communications machine, from its smooth disk-shaped head to its long, slender legs.”

“Collolungo show with Horizon brick detailing, which includes a birch tree and a rusty traffic light. New May 2022 minifigure of the character from aloy, with their arms and a dancer with a blue, yellow or red eye, complete an amazing show piece. “

See also  SOCOM on the PS5? The author of Days Gone and Siphon Filter is hoping for a return to the series - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Dying Light 2 OP . firearm added

February 16, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Sony will plant a tree for each one that opens a specific cup – Nerd4.life

February 16, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Games leaving subscription on February 28, 2022 – Nerd4.life

February 15, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The chaos of Ryanair and the desperate and abandoned travelers. Website and app shutdown for hours

February 16, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Ukraine: US troops arrive on Polish border – Other News – New Europe

February 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Katia Ricciarelli vs. Mirjana Trevisan ‘Bad hair, I want to burn it’ / Web accuses ‘Hyena’

February 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Weather report. In front of me is passing with rain, thunderstorms and snow. Below are the respective regions «3B Meteo

February 16, 2022 Karen Hines