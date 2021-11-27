November 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Halo Infinite and cheater, Xbox users request the ability to disable cross-play - Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite and cheater, Xbox users request the ability to disable cross-play – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 27, 2021 1 min read

make a game infinite aura It is not immune to the phenomenon cheating This seems to burden the users X-Box343 Industries, who claim an option Disable cross-play.

We’ve tried the multiplayer Halo Infinite and can confirm the many qualities of the online segment of Microsoft’s exclusive waiting, but it’s clear that in the presence of Invalid users The situation could become unbearable.

Unfortunately, reports in this sense are proliferating on social networks, with videos of seemingly indomitable players who manage to knock out their opponents on any occasion and certainly thanks to systems like embot.

“This is one of the reasons why many console users choose not to play on PC,” Meeie wrote on Reddit. “Now that the cheats have been confirmed on Halo Infinite as well, do we have the option to disable cross-play?”

“In addition to ease of use on consoles, avoiding cheaters has always been the main reason not to play on PC. Destiny, Call of Duty: Warzone, Battlefield, Apex Legends… they all have a lot of cheaters on PC. I never find anything on consoles after cross-play is disabled.”

“This is really important and I think avoiding a private option could have serious consequences for console players, who have to deal with the wrong users on the PC.”

See also  eFootball targeted for criticism: Konami responds to fans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Genshin Impact apologizes to players and presents a great gift

November 27, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New AAA games in development from 2022, says CD Projekt – Nerd4.life

November 27, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

New soccer game with gameplay video to be revealed in January – Nerd4.life

November 26, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

They use tourists as a high-voltage shield in the middle – Libero Quotidiano

November 27, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Kovid, South African variant: first case in Italy identified in Campania – Chronicle

November 27, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Rai fees and how it works for rent with expenses included

November 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Almudena Grandes, the Spanish writer, has died at the age of 61. He had written “The Lulu Ages”.

November 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese