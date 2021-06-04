June 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New problems for retailers

Gerald Bax June 4, 2021 2 min read

As of June 1, 2021, the new rules for Ebay are in effect. Everything changes for sellers

Ebay is changing the rules and they will be effective immediately (Getty Images)

despite of Amazon is history e-commerce portal The most famous in the world, there are many other facts that stand up for themselves in front of the votes of millions of users every day. Impossible not to mention ebay, the true founder of this web sector who has managed to renew himself through the years.

As we have explained several times, starting with June 1, 2021 The new laws. These mainly affect retailers, with immediate changes completely upsetting the entire flow of actions. Six years later enter into a partnership with PayPal, For a few days it can no longer be used in any way.

You may also be interested >>> WhatsApp How to use it without the Internet: a new trick for users

Ebay Says Goodbye to PayPal: Here’s What’s Changing

ebay
Sellers will no longer be able to use PayPal as a payment method (Getty Images)

If you are a distributor of ebay and you used PayPal, you know that from June 1, 2021 The rules have completely changed. Access to direct debit becomes mandatory Personal bank accountsOn pain of restricting or even removing the ads themselves. The BBC has made this clear, reporting – at least for now – that the new rule is not about buyers: buyers can continue to Pay with PayPal.

You may also be interested >>> WhatsApp, great news coming soon: everything is faster! – Video

However, there is no shortage of complaints Even by sellers. Commissions added to the buying and selling process have now increased. If before it was 10%, now Ebay reserves 12.8% of the final amount. Payments will also take two business days to transfer funds, while it only takes a few hours with PayPal. There was no shortage of complaints from the community to the new Terms of Service.

READ  "There will be a return to the past."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Here’s what to do when charging your smartphone in the car to wait a bit and not irreparably damage the battery

June 3, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

A new Epic Games Store gift arrives today

June 3, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

PS5 and PS4 exclusives on PC, PlayStation Studios chief clarifies the question – Nerd4.life

June 3, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Switzerland and Turkey, victories for Italy’s opponents

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

He was preparing for a great comeback with the closing movies

June 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Samantha Curcio, severe accusations on the body: Alessio interferes

June 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic “and some not-to-be-missed surprises” Get ready for Ubisoft E3 • Eurogamer.net

June 4, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt