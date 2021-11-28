Ocarina of Time, hackers completely reproduce the code, mods on the way? – Multiplayer.it

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time He underwent a full operation Reverse Engineering With a project specifically targeting this process, by ZRET, which can open the door to any MOD and new releases from the game.

this process untie It is important to work in depth on the game, allowing changes such as increased resolution, new graphics settings and even the introduction of advanced effects such as ray tracing, for example, as well as creating true classic mods, just as happened with the same project applied to Super Mario 64.

Project ZRET, in particular, is configured as legal, because it does not use any assets obtained from the original The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. The massive process that went into allows designers and developers to completely recreate the game from scratch, duplicating the code but without using the original materials and assets, which could lead to lawsuits from Nintendo.

With the Japanese company, it is difficult to get certainty in this sense, given the aggressiveness with which it defends intellectual property, but if the depositors really adhere to these principles, it will be possible to see how the “new versions” of Zelda: Ocarina of Time are equipped with very different characteristics.

While the value of the process may not be very obvious, it is a really great job done by a community of brokers, who are clearly very proud of the results achieved at this point. Moreover, it is a situation similar to that experienced by the project RE3 of GTA, which was denounced by Rockstar Games but its developers recently counterattacked by specifically appealing to the fact that they did not steal any original material.