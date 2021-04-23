April 24, 2021

Hades Battle The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima e non solo – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax April 24, 2021 2 min read

Hades, Light Rogue from Supergiant Games, won the prize Game of the year dei DICE award 2021Specifically, the twenty-fourth edition. The game has managed to defeat the likes of The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

there for DICE Awards 2021 Winners:

  • Game of the Year – Hell
  • Action Game of the Year – Hell
  • Game Adventures of the Year – The Ghost of Tsushima
  • Family Game of the Year – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Fighting Game of the Year – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  • Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart Live
  • RPG of the Year – Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • Sports Game of the Year – Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2
  • Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year – Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Half Life: Alex
  • This year’s immersive reality game – Half-Life: Alyx
  • Mobile Game of the Year – Runeterra Legends
  • Online Game of the Year – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Hell
  • Outstanding achievement for an indie game – Hell
  • Outstanding achievement in the direction of the game – Hell
  • Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Late Us Part Two
  • Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – The Ghost of Tsushima
  • Outstanding Achievement in Character – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Outstanding Achievement in Original Musical Composition – The Ghost of Tsushima
  • Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design – The Ghost of Tsushima
  • Outstanding Achievement in the Story – Our Final Part Part 2
  • Outstanding Artistic Achievement – Dreams
Hades wins again

As you can see, Hades won not only a Game of the Year award at the 2021 DICE Awards, but also four other awards. The ghost of Tsushima ne ha vinti quattro, While The Last of Us 2 e Half-Life Alyx They were able to win Two prizes each. All other competition games won 1 prize.

The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima e Hades Guidano le candidature Awards ai GDC Awards, inoltre.

