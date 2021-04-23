Hades Battle The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima e non solo – Multiplayer.it

Hades, Light Rogue from Supergiant Games, won the prize Game of the year dei DICE award 2021Specifically, the twenty-fourth edition. The game has managed to defeat the likes of The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

there for DICE Awards 2021 Winners:

Game of the Year – Hell

Action Game of the Year – Hell

Game Adventures of the Year – The Ghost of Tsushima

Family Game of the Year – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fighting Game of the Year – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart Live

RPG of the Year – Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Sports Game of the Year – Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2

Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year – Microsoft Flight Simulator

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Half Life: Alex

This year’s immersive reality game – Half-Life: Alyx

Mobile Game of the Year – Runeterra Legends

Online Game of the Year – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Hell

Outstanding achievement for an indie game – Hell

Outstanding achievement in the direction of the game – Hell

Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Late Us Part Two

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – The Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Character – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Musical Composition – The Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design – The Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in the Story – Our Final Part Part 2

Outstanding Artistic Achievement – Dreams



Hades wins again

As you can see, Hades won not only a Game of the Year award at the 2021 DICE Awards, but also four other awards. The ghost of Tsushima ne ha vinti quattro, While The Last of Us 2 e Half-Life Alyx They were able to win Two prizes each. All other competition games won 1 prize.

The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima e Hades Guidano le candidature Awards ai GDC Awards, inoltre.