Hades Battle The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima e non solo – Multiplayer.it

Hades, Light Rogue from Supergiant Games, won the prize Game of the year dei DICE award 2021Specifically, the twenty-fourth edition. The game has managed to defeat the likes of The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
there for DICE Awards 2021 Winners:
- Game of the Year – Hell
- Action Game of the Year – Hell
- Game Adventures of the Year – The Ghost of Tsushima
- Family Game of the Year – Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Fighting Game of the Year – Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart Live
- RPG of the Year – Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Sports Game of the Year – Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2
- Strategy / Simulation Game of the Year – Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Immersive Reality Technical Achievement – Half Life: Alex
- This year’s immersive reality game – Half-Life: Alyx
- Mobile Game of the Year – Runeterra Legends
- Online Game of the Year – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Outstanding Achievement in Game Design – Hell
- Outstanding achievement for an indie game – Hell
- Outstanding achievement in the direction of the game – Hell
- Outstanding Achievement in Animation – Late Us Part Two
- Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction – The Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Character – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Outstanding Achievement in Original Musical Composition – The Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design – The Ghost of Tsushima
- Outstanding Achievement in the Story – Our Final Part Part 2
- Outstanding Artistic Achievement – Dreams
As you can see, Hades won not only a Game of the Year award at the 2021 DICE Awards, but also four other awards. The ghost of Tsushima ne ha vinti quattro, While The Last of Us 2 e Half-Life Alyx They were able to win Two prizes each. All other competition games won 1 prize.
The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima e Hades Guidano le candidature Awards ai GDC Awards, inoltre.
