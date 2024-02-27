Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Tifa and Aerith in costume video has been viewed nearly 15 million times

A few days ago, the Famitsu X account published a post containing a video Tifa and Aerith in Swimming suit as shown in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Naturally, it became abandoned because players are not interested in such absurdities. In fact, not at all, since it has amassed 14.4 million views in four days (it has been available since February 22nd) and is growing more and more.

Let's stay calm

The footage simply shows Tifa and Aerith on the beach meeting A.J clouds Dazed, with Barrett dressed as a sailor in the background and Red XIII doing something on the other side. Oddly enough, the trend tends to emphasize Tifa's generous curves and, in general, the ease of the two girls.

It is clear that the scene has left an impression on more than one person, given the huge amount of views it has received. While you're at it, read our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review to learn all about the game's summer fashion.

Even Cloud lost his composure

For the rest, we remind you that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be available starting February 29, 2024 for PS5. This is a three-month exclusive period. It should also arrive on PC later.