Preload available, PS5 exclusive weight revealed – Nerd4.life

Next week PS5 players will finally have a chance to get their hands on it Return, The new Housemarque exclusive PlayStation 5 console. The game looks very fun and many fans have probably decided to pre-order from the PS Store. Well if so, know that Preload is already availableThat is, the ability to pre-download the game. Moreover, of course, the preload allows us to find out the weight of the game.

The yield weighs approximately 56 GB On the PS5, at the time of writing this news. clearly Final weight may change (It may be increased) after the arrival of the patch D1. There is also the possibility that the development team could benefit from the first update to improve the game and reduce weight, which is clear, but it is the least likely option among the various options.



Return: load preload

In any case, the ability to preload ensures that even those who don’t exactly have a high-level connection will be able to download Returnal on PS5 without rushing. The release date (and the date on which the digital edition of the game will be activated) is April 30, 2021We remember you.

Finally, here’s the pending review tried on PS5: “We love Returnal, and there’s no need to hide it. We love the way the character moves, how the game world changes after each failed attempt, and how the plot continues silently without interfering with the gameplay. We like its progression,” Characterization of weapons, and the fact that power-ups often also have negative effects that force you to constantly choose, and we like the way the protagonist changes based on what you find along the way. ”

Finally, we point out that Returnal runs at 60fps 4K and ray tracing, which are the first confirmations.