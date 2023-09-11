Great news for all sports and basketball fans: Great basketball comes to Cherasco For an unmissable event, the friendly match between the two second division teams, Piedmont Campus And Savigliano aficionado.

With the valuable support of the municipality of Cherasco, the city will host Tuesday 12 September in 21:00 (In the gymnasium of Piazza Giovanni Paolo II) Pre-match of Novipiù Campus Piemonte, one of the best clubs in the region, at the start of the next Serie B interregional tournament. The team will play its regular season home games at Pala 958 in Corneliano. The host team from newly promoted Savigliano will also participate in the same competition in 2023-24.

The very green Novipiù team features an all-youth roster and the same team will play the Under 19 Eccellenza team. It’s a set of two from 2004 and all the others from 2005 and 2006. The project is ambitious and the group consists of young people from all over Italy and also from Estonia, the United Kingdom, Georgia and Macedonia. There is a lot of work to be done for the growth of athletes, but this is precisely the club’s mission.

The friendly match with Savigliano will be a good opportunity to test the team’s readiness for the tournament. The event will take place in the brand new facility in Piazza Giovanni Paolo II in Cherasco and will serve as a first step together between the Municipality of Cherasco and the Novibe Campus.

See you on Tuesday 12th at 9pm (free entry) so you don’t miss a great evening of sports!