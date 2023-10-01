GTA 6: Presentation coming soon? A date appears even suggested by the moon

However, beyond the stolen images and videos, a real presentation of the game remains to be seen, so let’s get to the latest update: Rockstar Games posted a message on X with the image that you can see below.

What’s official about GTA 6 is basically the only fact that it’s been mentioned as coming and currently in development by the team. As for the rest, Rockstar Games has been careful not to report details about the in-progress game, which was however at the center of a huge leak a few months ago.

When he talks about rumors about… GTA 6 you always have to take into account a good dose of imagination on the part of fans who tend to see clues The evidence is almost everywhere, to the point of constructing truly incredible accounts of the alleged events Power point in this case of the new procedure, which could be done as early as next week.

Rockstar Games Message Analysis

The message announces the arrival of some content in GTA Online dedicated to the Lunar Festival, and nothing strange so far. However, as mentioned earlier, many have noticed a detail on the left side of the image, which is “You“.

In fact, the writing behind the two characters is that of Vinewood, the neighborhood of Los Santos that corresponds to Hollywood, but the placement of the letters certainly could not go unnoticed and according to some it would be an obvious reference.

But it didn’t end there: since we’re talking about the Moon Festival, someone started analyzing the lunar phase represented in the image, and discovered that it corresponds to the lunar phase of October 3, 2023. This made people think that the presentation was scheduled for the release of GTA 6 Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

In addition to the issue of the moon phase, the logic would also depend on Rockstar’s insistence on considering October as a recurring month for this type of announcement, as well as the launch month for different chapters of the series.

After the first discussions about possible references to GTA 6 found in the message regarding GTA Online, the theories immediately went further, analyzing the clues associated with the month of October, or rather “RockOctober”, taking into account how the month in question is always considered… Related to news of the team in question.

At this point, we’re waiting to see if there can be any news over the next week, knowing that even a full crowd rebuild is essentially some sort of big team game.