Great Britanga, Prime Minister Liz Truss is trying to save the government

Untie knots are of no small importance to British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Since taking the reins of London government, he has faced a number of issues such as the shift in tax cuts. Its official loses parts and ministers. An exciting new jolt to the prime minister, committed to trying to save herself after failure, with a relative dip, regarding fiscal policies.

Labor Party leader Care Starmer He noted that everything Truss promised was gone. Tax free shopping, gone. Economic credibility faded. All abolished but the Prime Minister is still in place. The British Prime Minister reiterated, “I am a fighter and will not leave. I have worked in the national interest to ensure economic stability.”

Liz Truss’ plans to grow Britain’s economy have collapsed since she decided to cut tax cuts, causing chaos in financial markets with the resignation of her new adviser, Kwasi Quarting.

After her speech in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister announced that she was “fully committed” to raising pensions in line with inflation. Meanwhile, the UK is in a period of turmoil over economic reforms to cut taxes and support bill payments that has rattled markets and consumers.