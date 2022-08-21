Maia Biginelli and Elettra Neroni finished fourth in the Synchro – OA Sport . podium

Italy finished fourth in the first final of the penultimate day of the 2022 European Diving Championships in Rome. from the podium Maya Biginelli and Eletra Neroni They tried to get the best out of it Synchronous sweatBut the lack of experience and the incomplete technical path did not allow to get the result of the podium.

Blue, in fact, is over in fourth place result 267.48. After completing the mandatory stage at 90.00 points, Maia and Elettra in the free throw series showed secret things. In a double somersault and a half back pike, they overturned 63.84 and closed their spin with a good double somersault and a half back with a half and a 61.44.

The British couple won the gold medal Andrea Spindolini Sirix (golden in the individual 10 meters competition) and from Louis Tolson, able to exceed 300 points (303.60). Confirmation of the UK team, definitely on the ball in this review, even with very young athletes. Spendolini-Sirieix is ​​actually a class from 2004, but it has already shown very complex dives.

behind them ranking Ukraine (298.86) and Germany with 289.86.

Photo: La Presse