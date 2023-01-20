Google is afraid of ChatGPT: a search chatbot and other AI products are on the way

It’s been on everyone’s lips for weeks, and it’s clear that the launch of OpenAI’s AI chatbot, ChatGPT, would have raised alarms even within Google, according to reports from Google. The New York Times. The paper claims that Google is planning to tighten the timing and the demonstration version of its search engine with chatbot capabilities this year. Not only that, Google will be ready to unveil more than 20 AI-powered projects.

Until December, we’d only heard veiled concerns from Google executives that despite massive investments in AI technology over the years, launching connected solutions too quickly could damage the company’s reputation. But things seem to be changing quickly.

This morning Google announced that it will lay off more than 12,000 employees And who wants to focus on artificial intelligence as an area of ​​primary importance. No specific release timeline for the Google AI search demo has been mentioned, but other projects are expected to emerge from the slideshow the Times saw during its annual I/O event in May.

The situation is very serious The New York Times reported that Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, who remain controlling shareholders of parent company Alphabet, have “advised” business leaders, endorsing the plans and agreeing to Ideas suggested during meetings with executives to talk about ChatGPT rapid response.