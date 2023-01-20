You can choose your House and Wand now, so you don’t have to in the game – Multiplayer.it

Hogwarts Legacy It will allow us to freely create our character, in appearance and beyond. Actually we can Decide which house to enter and which wand to have. Everything will be possible starting February 10th on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S (other versions will arrive later) or now. In fact, you can make use of my.wizardingworld to complete these actions in advance with your account.

A certain number of users will already have their own dedicated accounts wizarding world With this information, he can transfer this data directly to the game. The procedure is explained in English, At this address (where you will find all the necessary links). Below you can find our translation.

First of all, you need to log in with your account or create a new one. In case you haven’t already done so, you need to proceed to Stick and count ceremonySo to choose your home. This information will be included in an 8-digit code that will be provided by Wizarding World. The next step is to go to the Warner Bros Games website, the publisher of Hogwarts Legacy, and sign in with your account or create a new one. Through the eight-digit code it will be possible to link Wizarding World and Warner Bros.

Once inside Hogwarts LegacyYou will receive a link to sign in to your Warner Bros. account. Games. There will also be a QR code to simplify the process. At this point, you’ll be given another code, this time six digits, that you can use to enter your Warner Bros. account information. in the game.

By doing this procedure, we not only move our house and wand inside Hogwarts Legacy, but we also get an exclusive wallpaper for PC as well as in game contentany mask. If you sign in with your Harry Potter Fan Club account, you’ll also get a robe in your home colours. You can see the two cosmetic items below.



Hogwarts Legacy aesthetic contents

For a complete guide to possible problems, we leave it to you The official Portkey Games FAQ.

While waiting for the game to be released, you can also see what the Sorting Hat looks like, so you can get in the right mood to decide what your Hogwarts Legacy house will be like.