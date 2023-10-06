Google Drive on the web is updated with a new Activities section

Google Drive has introduced a New page called “Activities” in the web version The service that contains all the main operations related to our account in one place. Just to give some examples, the change will provide users with a central section where we will be able to see pending access requests, file approvals, and recent comments.

Access will be very simple, from then on We will find the option in the left panel It will replace the simple version that we found on the right at the beginning with the current version. We’ll talk about it in the future tense, because we haven’t tried it yet as the full release will happen by the end of the month.

Thanks to it we will be able to easily manage recent activities by quickly navigating in the respective sections and can view them backwards over the past 30 days. Here’s a GIF showing how it looks and works