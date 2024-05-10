Beijing Express, Carrara Brothers Il Tirreno win

Luca. the brothers Carrara Conquer Beijing Express. The ‘Pasticceri’ were victorious in the reality show broadcast on Sky which declared them the winners of the 2024 edition on Thursday 9 May, defeating the duo ‘Italy and Argentina’. Damiano and Massimiliano are truly Lucchese residents: their father lived in the centre, their mother is originally from Sant’Angelo and they attended Dorothian schools as children. They have now taken off, building a “very nice” empire with activities in the US (where Massimiliano, 36, lived for some time) and TV programmes, but maintain an atelier in Lucca where Damiano, 38, creates his inventions. They brought it all to the Sky reality show, where they reached the final and discovered they had a second heart.

Estefania Bernal H Antonella Fiordelese They were defeated in the last episode. They’ve been friends for years. Estefania was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1995 and has worked as a model since she was a young girl. She holds the title of Miss Argentine Universe and participates in the program Dancing with the Stars. He arrived in Italy, participating first in the Scherzi a Parte and then in the Isola dei Famosi, reaching the final. Over the years it has served as a testament to many brands.

Antonella is 25 years old, born in Salerno. Model and fencer, holds a degree in political science. On the podium in 2013, she was champion of the Italian team in saber, then bronze medalist in the national championship in the women’s saber category and became part of the national team: in the blue jersey she participated in several European competitions and the 2017 World Cup in Germany. And Luxembourg. On television she participated in various programs, from Scherzi a Parte to the recent edition of Big Brother VIP, where she was one of the undisputed champions. He is currently testified in several advertising campaigns.