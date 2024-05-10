The anticyclone strengthens over the next few days, but there will be isolated showers; Areas concerned

In the next few days, the hurricane that caused the bad weather that hit Italy this week, will affect first the north and then the center, gradually abandoning our country; However it leaves a trail of rain behind it.
Further Friday 10 May We will have to deal with the last of the rain as the cyclone moves towards Greece: the victims, in this case, Sicily And this Calabria.
The first signs of improvement will be noticed in southern regions only between afternoon and evening.
What happens next? Instead of a hurricane A high pressure area will move towards Italy It will guarantee a time Sun light Further the heatStarting from the north and from the Tyrrhenian side of the centre, we can reach 26°C in the afternoon hours.
But this time it might not last…
