Going out for the festivities (Bonolis Presents)

PESARRO – We are here and “the emotion is great, we can't wait” says Mayor Matteo Ricci. Adrenaline, finishing touches and a little superstition. Gentlemen in the carriages. This morning, Pesaro's year as Italian Capital of Culture begins, with its inauguration with great pomp with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, the great protagonist greeted “like a rock star” (Ricci's words again) by 8,000-odd crowds. Vitrifrigo (including 2 thousand students). The curtain falls from 11am with presenter extraordinaire Paolo Bonolis.

the program

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Rai3 starting at 11.15am. While we wait for the head of state, who will arrive after cutting the ribbon in Vallivoglia's Giovanni Santi hall (and Mayor Palmiro Uccelli is gloating), the Olympia Orchestra will lead the way. It is an all-female formation, born in 2018 from the idea of ​​Roberta Pandolfi and Francesca Perrotta, and composed entirely of women. It will take over the task of lighting the morning, starting with the Mameli anthem in the presence of President Mattarella, followed by Rossini's “La Gazza Ladra” symphony. The musical moment will be followed by institutional greetings, with Mayor Matteo Ricci, District President Francesco Acquaroli, Beauty Councilor Daniele Fmini and Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano. Then the special certificates (but Senator for life Liliana Segré will not be there). There will be no shortage of special effects with the video performance in which the audience will participate and will be shown on the steps of the arena with the “Atlas of Human Cells” in collaboration with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, which was born from the idea of ​​creating a human cell. An artistic self-portrait of humanity using artificial intelligence and big data. A project that brought together an international community of biologists, doctors, physicists, scientists, software engineers and mathematicians. It concludes the long-awaited speech of the Head of State.

What happens

After the morning session, the gates will reopen at 4:00 pm for parties. First to play at 5pm is Max Gazi, then at 8pm the Mirko Casady Orchestra. The evening concludes at 10:30 pm with “Once a Year”, a pay-per-view show with performances by Rosa Chemical, musicians and DJs. On the social network, preview greeting from Mirko Casadi: «The eight elements of the popular folk orchestra will give joy and lightness – so Casadi, in his video message – My return to Pesaro comes only a few months after the summer night event. Of candles. But this will be a completely different atmosphere and a completely different emotion. An incredible and unforgettable day for everyone. We will be there with our classics and the celebration that popular culture has brought to our land.” Rosa Chemical also sent a tribute to the city. Between the extravagance, freedom of expression of diversity, rap and trap music, and the musical tastes of “Generation Z”, this will be his performance. Yesterday, after the launch of the tour Claudio Baglioni which attracted 10 thousand spectators, the company Vitrifrigo worked non-stop to prepare the presidential stage and performances. The choreography and scenography are ensured by a large LED wall on which video projections, special effects and performers flow. Not only the organizing machine but also the ordering service is impressive.

Governorate

Late yesterday evening, the regional committee supervising public entertainment venues, in coordination with the prefecture, met in Vitrifrijo to check compliance with the event's security and safety rules. “I am sure – emphasized Governor Emanuela Saveria Greco – that given the commitment of all those who contributed to the realization of this day and above all the enthusiasm of the citizens and the many boys and girls who will participate and who are waiting with great affection for the visit of our President, the inaugural event will be an exciting challenge for the entire community.” Very strict timetables due to ceremonial and security issues at the Quirinale: You will enter this morning by 10am and to get to the square we recommend using the shuttle buses that will depart from San Decenzio every 15 minutes from 8.30am until 9.15am.

