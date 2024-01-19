Codacons presents a statement about the collaboration between Chiara Ferragni and Oreo

New complaint to the Antitrust Office and the Public Prosecutor against Chiara Ferragni. Codacons announced this, explaining that following the Balocco Pink Christmas case, this is an “Oreo charity operation involving Chiara Ferragni”.

In particular, the Consumers Association will be interested in the release of a 2020 capsule collection announced on social media by the Cremonese businessman with “messages addressed to the public” in which, as we read in the complaint, “it was stated that one hundred percent of the proceeds from the sales of these garments would go to the business.” Charity for anti-coronavirus initiatives.

Codacons are therefore now demanding verification, through a complaint, of the data and methods of allocation of donations received and the use of funds collected. All this by “requesting access to the confectionery company in order to obtain all data related to the solidarity campaign with the influencer.” As for Codacons, in fact, the relations between the Oreo company and Chiara Ferragni are not clear. These will essentially be business relationships. As evidence of these different commercial relationships, there are several posts on Instagram in which Ferragni talks about Oreo products: all of them contain the word “Adv” or “Ad”. While it was stated in the products offered for sale that 100% of the sales proceeds will go to charity for anti-coronavirus initiatives

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Milan and Cuneo continue their investigations into the Pink Christmas Pandoro case: Codacons appears to have collected more than 250 reports from consumers who bought Pandoro only because they thought they were doing charitable work and contributing to a donation to Regina Margherita. Ferragni and the president and CEO of the confectionery company Alessandra Palocco are under investigation on suspicion of gross fraud.