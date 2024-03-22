Glove drawer, you no longer have to put documents in it: that's its real purpose

The true function of this accessory found in all cars has been revealed. It is not used to place various car cards or anything else, but it has a benefit that will take your breath away.

There are many people who have to drive their own cars every day to go to work or to reach any other destination. In fact, motorists can move independently without having to use public transportation, where they would have to stand in long queues, be crushed by too many people on them, and even be left very far from the destination they want to reach. It arrives.

Therefore, those who use their car every day or almost every day, He must know exactly its composition and the usefulness of all its parts and accessories. But the reality is completely different, since most people have not clearly defined the functions of all components of the car, even though they always drive it.

As a result, it often happens that some accessories are used to carry out a task that does not belong to them at all, thus abandoning their original properties. This is the case for example Dashboard box Available in all cars. In fact, we all think that its usefulness is to transfer documents, but its real purpose is completely differentand will leave you completely amazed.

This is what the glove compartment is for

A person in his car places documents or any paper he may need in the relevant drawer. but This has a well-defined property that will make you understand that its function is not actually to contain these things.

In fact, the glove compartment It is cooled, thus allowing you to maintain a certain temperature inside. In this way, there is the possibility of using it for many other tasks.

Great help for motorists

Therefore, thanks to cooling, drivers will be able to get a little rest, which will allow For example to keep a drink or food coldIt is very useful especially on hot days.

However, there is a small problem: Not all glove boxes have this function Therefore, some motorists will not be able to enjoy this feature. Turn on and check if the device in your car has this feature.