What did he leave before he left the house?

House Gf VIP It looks empty without it Soleil rise. especially for Sophie Codegoniwhich after a few hourseliminate partner He started to feel uncomfortable. After six months of living together and despite initial difficulties, the two girls bonded so much that the future pupa Barbara Dorso decided to do free gift Special for her friend.

Sulli’s gift goes to Sophie Codegoni

A mysterious being did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive fan. After the release of Sole, many realized that a new one appeared on Codegoni’s finger Bell identified by the public as belonging to Sorge.

The news was confirmed by the influencer himself: “Sulley left me this before going out,” Sophie presumably said to Manila Nazzaro, showing her the ring. Nazzaro tried to lighten up, before confirming, “It’s one of the many episodes she’s had around.”

Sophie has not escaped the grief of viewers who have noticed on social media how her friendship with Solly has strengthened after the launch of Alessandro Bacciano, so much so that the hashtag #solphie has gone viral online. Sophie is unlikely to agree to break up with that episode.

