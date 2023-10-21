From the “È semper Mezzogiorno” recipe for English muffins: All the ingredients needed to prepare it

During the latest episode of It’s Always Midday, English muffins were featured: here are all the details about this delicious dish.

From the first moment, the hit cooking show – hosted by Antonella Clerici – has managed to capture the attention of the general Italian public. In fact, fans can’t help it To stay glued to the small screen, waiting to discover all the different surprises and twists that are revealed at each appointment. There are always many people who want to know all the recipes presented during the program, which are prepared directly by the participating chefs.

Recently, English muffins caught attentionCreated by Fulvio Marino. Here’s how they prepare.

Fulvio Marino English Muffins: Ingredients and Procedure

After the beloved cakes presented in the previous episode, Chef Fulvio Marino returns to delight the Italian audience With delicious sandwiches of English origin. After visiting New York, he entered the studio It’s always midday To prepare English muffins.

the components

500 grams of 0 flour;

4 grams of brewer’s yeast.

100 grams of sugar

260 ml of milk

10 grams of salt

60 grams of butter

200 grams of corn flour

Action

Chef Fulvio Marino also explains, step-by-step, the process of preparing these delicious English muffins. In a bowl, put the flour, crumbled fresh yeast, and plenty of milk. Mix with a spoon and when the dough is formed Add sugar, salt and remaining milk. Knead for a few minutes. Add the soft butter cut into pieces and knead the dough until the fat is completely absorbed. Cover and leave to rest for 3 hours at room temperature.

Roll out the dough with a rolling pin to a thickness of 1 cm using corn flour. Cut discs with a diameter of about 8-10 cm. Brush the surface of the discs with a little water, then dip them top and bottom in cornmeal. Place them on a baking tray lined with baking paper, leaving some space between them. Cover it and leave it until it doubles in size. Heat a frying pan and cook the rolls on both sides until golden (should remain 3-4 minutes on each side). Bake it in a hot oven at 180 degrees for 12 minutes. The recipe will be ready and can be enjoyed hot or cold. According to your needs.