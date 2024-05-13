Catalonia, Socialist candidate Salvador Illa wins. Independents are a minority for the first time in 13 years

A clear victory for the Spanish socialists led by Pedro Sanchez in Catalonia. With the candidate for governor, Salvador Illa, they constitute the first political force in the region, ahead of the Catalan Independence Party. After 13 years, pro-independence parties lost their majority in the Catalan parliament. At this point in possible alliance scenarios […]

Together with the Esquerra Republica de Catalunya for the outgoing governor Peter AragonesAnd the cup of anti-capitalism in general 59 seats out of 135 in the Catalan ChamberFar from an absolute majority 68 seats. I got Illa’s PSC 42 seats (with 28% of the votes), In front of Juntx with 35 seats (21.6% of the votes).), While the ERC stopped at 20 (13.7%), the Cup reduced its attendance by more than half, with 4 seats (4%). The three pro-independence parties in the previous elections 2021 got 74 seats. I People’s Party It represents the fourth political force with 14 seats, ahead of the far right Foxwith 11 years, and to the communes of the former mayor of Barcelona There is a colawith 6 seats.

“Congratulations to Salvador Illa on this historic result achieved in Catalonia. We socialists are the first force again. From today a new phase begins in Catalonia to improve the lives of citizens, expand rights and promote coexistence.” Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez. “Catalonia is ready to make the new future a reality and open a period of hope,” the Iberian leader added.

In the scenarios of potential government alliances, the most likely, according to all analysts, is a tripartite agreement between… Psc-Erc and Communes Esquerra rThe Publicana party could leave the Independence bloc behind once and for all, strengthening the agreement with the Socialists, for whom it is also the privileged interlocutor of Psoye-Soumare’s progressive government. Pedro Sanchez will see that Thus strengthening executive power To channel the growing political tensions at the national level into the difficult legislative branch. The Prime Minister’s policy of “reconciliation” and “détente” in Catalonia went ahead D 2018, It peaked with Amnesty for independence leaders The amnesty law, which was negotiated in exchange for Catalan parties’ support for the PSOE-Somar executive, appears to have proven successful.

The opposition said “at the height of the moment” that “the authority will assume responsibility for the will of the citizens and will work to pursue its political project from the position decided by the citizens.” Pere Aragones, The outgoing governor of Catalonia and candidate of the Republican Party (ERC) comments on the results. He added, “These are very negative results,” noting that as of today, “a new phase opens” in the region, and that “Catalonia is no stranger to the reactionary and conservative wave that Europe is witnessing in general.”