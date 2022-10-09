From San Siro to New York to enjoy Milan and Juventus

At the 40/40 Club in Manhattan, hundreds of fans attended the second Watch Party, with exceptional guest Alessandro Florenzi. The passion of the Rossoneri covers the whole world: millions of connected fans and many important figures of San Siro.

The match between Milan and Juventus, which saw the Rossoneri’s important victory 2-0, proved, as usual, to be a match capable of capturing the attention of millions of Rossoneri fans. The great Rossoneri wave was unstoppable, and many fans around the world gathered to follow the team, thanks to more than 150 countries connected. From New York, where the second leg of the Trophy Tour was held in partnership with Emirates Airlines, to the all-sold-out San Siro, great Italian football witnessed the participation of distinguished guests, dignitaries and celebrities adding a touch of glamour.

ACM Cup Tour

The second stage of the Trophy Tour, organized by Milan in partnership with Emirates Airlines, proved to be a huge success, and in New York hundreds of Rossoneri fans gathered for a two-day Rossoneri festival.

The first date for this second stage has already taken place on Friday 7 October at the iconic PUMA NYC Flagship Store on Fifth Avenue where local fans had a chance to pose with the 2021/22 Italian Champions Cup.

But the big event in this second stage took place yesterday, Saturday 8 October, the day of the big match against Juventus. As more than 75,000 Rossoneri fans gathered at the San Siro in preparation for the start of the game, at the 40/40 Club in Manhattan – the club owned by JAY-Z (here) – which actually hosted last year’s Watch Party for the derby – hundreds of AC fans were Milan from all over the United States are getting ready to watch the match live together. The guest of the event, footballer Alessandro Florenzi who participated in the event and before kick-off, also welcomed the many fans present at the San Siro thanks to a special video link that managed to unite all Milan fans on one hand. to the other of the world.

Watch Party saw over 500 guests in attendance, and a real sale was recorded for this second stage. Among the guests are AC Milan, New York City along with several other official fan clubs from various American cities, as well as some exceptional guests including the Meta World Base, the former NBA player of the Los Angeles Lakers and the 2010 NBA champion.

The cup tour organized by the club in partnership with Emirates Airlines continues in the coming weeks and the upcoming destinations will be revealed soon. The Trophy Tour was born as part of “From Milan to Many”, the series of events promoted by AC Milan to house more than 500 million fans around the world and aims to put fans at the heart of the club’s initiatives. Rossoneri, beating the heart of the wonderful AC Milan family.

VIPs and celebrities in San Siro

The Milan-Juventus match was also highlighted by the presence of many VIPs and celebrities, the club’s guests in the exclusive Legends Lounge. A particularly important moment on the part of the club which pays special attention to participation and communication activities, with the aim of going beyond the limits of the stadium, thus positioning the club as a champion of lifestyle culture, customs and society, and a catalyst of emotions.

Among the most famous are singer Eros Ramazzotti, model Bianca Balti, showgirl Melissa Satta and influencer Veronica Ferraro with her boyfriend and music producer David Simonetta, aka De Weil.

From the worlds of film and television, Fabio Volo, Beatrice Vendramin, Federico Cesari, Paolo Ciavaro, Sol Nani and Franz, are presented by the duo Allie and Franz.

An interesting opportunity for the Rossoneri’s guests in light of Tuesday’s match against Chelsea.

“General Black”

The interval between the first and second half was enriched by a special video message launched by Dwayne Johnson, the star of “Black Adam”, which greeted fans of the Rossoneri, after today’s announcement of the partnership between AC Milan and Warner Brothers Discovery (here). The video message was followed by a special light and laser show, in which the audience enjoyed the amazing show of lights.

1899 Club – A Special Experience

The prestigious VIP Hospitality set an important seasonal record in its sales, with nearly 1,000 tickets sold in its premium club area for 1899. The renovated, luxurious style rooms and lifestyle attracted its guests, drawn by a special entertainment program for the guests present, with a DJ set and Electric violin ready to create a special atmosphere in the background waiting to start and a rich food and wine experience, in addition to the usual venue service with a customized menu, will include a cocktail area with a free barman.