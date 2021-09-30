September 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Horoscope for Paulo Fox today September 29, 2021 / stars Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

Lorelei Reese September 30, 2021 2 min read

All predictions revealed beforePaolo Fox Tower for a day Wednesday, September 29, 2021 On the frequencies of Radio Latte and Mille for Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

Paulo Fox, Capricorn and Aquarius mode

This Wednesday could be particularly interesting for Capricorn. according toPaolo Fox Tower Despite the stress of the past period due to economic problems, you will have the opportunity to get back on the right track thanks to great creativity and willpower. Beware of some legal issues that may cause some concern. The presence of Venus protects the sphere of love.

FishbowlFrom an astrological point of view, the only sore point is the location of Venus. In fact, it seems that you have decided to give more importance to business and economic issues. At the moment you do not want outside interference, you prefer to stay away from people who want to put unnecessary pressure on you. Those who recently ended a significant relationship can still think positively in light of the return of Venus scheduled for October. In the workplace you are looking for greater freedom, but not everyone will succeed in this goal. Enjoy the little emotions.

Pisces, what Paulo Fox says

FishFor some time now, you’ve been burdening yourself with so much depression. Try to devote yourself more to relaxation and don’t rely too much on the past and unproductive logic. This period can hold great surprises for those who will have the strength to participate, especially from a professional point of view. according toPaolo Fox Tower This Wednesday will be marked by some slight confusion, especially for those who are struggling with some family discussions.

