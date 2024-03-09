From Piedmont to Veneto, ARPA signs

warning Weather forecast and risk Avalanches Tomorrow, Sunday 10 March in half of Italy. l'ARPA Notices have been issued in several RegionsAlerting citizens of possible hydrological hazards due to severe weather and heavy rains expected during these days.





Weather warning and risk of avalanche

Rain and bad weather have affected half of Italy The situation seems to be getting worse Tomorrow, Sunday 10 March.

Various regional ARPAs have actually issued weather warnings to alert citizens Potential hydrological hazards As a result of bad weather.



A post by ARPA Piemonte warning of a weather warning and avalanche danger expected tomorrow





Also, in many alpine regions, the At higher altitudes the wind blows stronger Snowfall is expected at medium and high altitudes, raising the risk of avalanches.

Avalanche risk in alpine areas

This is the case of Valle d'Aosta, where the Regional Operations Center has issued an announcement valid throughout Sunday. “Orange” avalanche warning for the southeastern part of the region, and “yellow” for the rest of the region.

A similar story in Veneto, where snow is expected in the central-northern regions, with the highest peaks in the pre-Alpine regions, around 1,100/1,400 meters. It has notified regional civil security risk”triggering landslides and rapid flows In hilly, foothill and hilly areas of areas under alert”





Avalanche risk is also linked to “rehabilitation of stormwater drainage systems that may flood basements and/or underpasses” and result. Water levels will rise Important.

Situation in Piedmont

Piedmont also has an “orange” alert Avalanche risk in alpine areas In the north and south, the entire region is “yellow” due to the risk of landslides and floods. According to ARPA, “locally heavy or very heavy rain will develop between the Maritime and Ligurian Alps from Saturday evening and the Alpine sectors between the Pennine and Lepontine on Sunday”.

The risk of avalanches is attributed not only to current snowfall levels, but also to avalanches that have already fallen, which have “filled slip and accumulation areas”. This is actually expected in the north and south Risk Level 4 (Severe).





“An increase in natural avalanche activity is expected Large sections too “Can reach valley roads in areas where levels are high,” ARPA explained in a statement.



