Next week, thunderstorms will still be active starting Monday, then a turnaround

Heavy rain in Italy next week

A new wave of bad weather is expected to begin next week: a cyclone will unleash rain and thunderstorms across much of our region. Here comes the most capricious and fickle side of spring.

Already from day one Monday, March 11 at risk Precipitation They would be part of the northern regions (Liguria and Emilia Romagna). And above all Mid-South (especially on the Tyrrhenian side): colour verde The diagram below indicates the possibility Heavy rain and thundershowers (waited until 40-50 mm rain within 24 hours) on Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania e Calabria. Also in these areas, strong Libeggio winds of up to 50 km/h will prevail across the Middle and Lower Tyrrhenian Sea. Rain is expected early next week Even on trend Tuesday 12 March We'll have one more Strong instability is usually in the spring with potential Sudden thunderstorms with local hail due to high energy in play alternating with sunny intervals, especially in the central-southern regions; Elsewhere, however, weather conditions will gradually improve, with more sun and the first rise in temperature.