Next week, thunderstorms will still be active starting Monday, then a turnaround

A new wave of bad weather is expected to begin next week: a cyclone will unleash rain and thunderstorms across much of our region. Here comes the most capricious and fickle side of spring.
Already from day one Monday, March 11 at risk Precipitation They would be part of the northern regions (Liguria and Emilia Romagna). And above all Mid-South (especially on the Tyrrhenian side): colour verde The diagram below indicates the possibility Heavy rain and thundershowers (waited until 40-50 mm rain within 24 hours) on Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Campania e Calabria. Also in these areas, strong Libeggio winds of up to 50 km/h will prevail across the Middle and Lower Tyrrhenian Sea.
And be careful, because it doesn't end here; From Thursday 14th March A visit ahead trouble Much of Italy will be under control again, with lots of rain and strong winds. At least for now, there are no granitic highs of high pressure on the horizon capable of guaranteeing more atmospheric stability: March is shaping up to be a very disturbed and unstable month after months and months of moderate temperatures and very little rain.
