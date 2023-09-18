From Microsoft’s docs, The Elder Scrolls 6 appears to be an Xbox and PC exclusive

Despite the new openings that appear to have been created using Phil Spencer’s elusive answers, Microsoft appears to intend to keep The Elder Scrolls 6 aExclusively for Xbox and PCaccording to some documents Internal disclosures revealed after the Federal Trade Commission’s trial regarding the Activision Blizzard acquisition.
The issue has already been aired in recent months, as well as the fact that almost all new games from the Bethesda and ZeniMax collections were going to be Xbox exclusives in Microsoft’s plans, despite the famous communication regarding the evaluation.Case after caseHowever, the fact that Spencer recently confirmed the fact that he has not yet made a clear decision and wanted to evaluate each game individually, made us think about the fact that The Elder Scrolls 6 could also arrive on PlayStation.
According to Microsoft documents released in recent hours by Axios’ Stephen Totilo, but dating back to the trial with the FTC over the Activision Blizzard acquisition, it appears that The Elder Scrolls 6 is planned to be an Xbox and PC exclusive.
Microsoft documents aim for uniqueness
This problem is clearly visible in the management summary table Bethesda gamesbut it was very clearly indicated in an official letter from Microsoft to the trial.
This period has some censorship, but the meaning seems to be easily explained: “The Elder Scrolls 6, which will probably not be released another day.” [censura]”It will likely only be released on Xbox and PC.” Then we read that the game is not multiplayer and will not feature cross-play.
We also read from the documents that The Elder Scrolls 6 is scheduled to be released From 2026 onwardsAlthough Phil Spencer previously predicted a wait of “at least 5 years” from 2022 to see it, thus placing it from 2027 onwards.
