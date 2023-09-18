Whatsapp paid? No, it would probably be worse Here’s what will change in chats

WhatsApp has been on our phones since 2009, and has quickly become the most widely used instant messaging app in the world, with over 2 billion users worldwide. But now things could change.

A few days ago Sources within Metathe parent company of WhatsApp yet Acquisition in 2014 For up to $19 billion, reportedly Starting negotiations for a new stage Messaging app life.

Differences in perspective

How WhatsApp makes money by charging users $1 to download the app. And Facebook (they said) supports our mission and vision. Brian even wrote this famous note: pic.twitter.com/A6ufhkMIuX – Neeraj Arora (@neerajarora) May 4, 2022

Financial Times Reports it According to three Meta insiderssome teams within the company are said to be discussing Possibility of implementing the update Which generated several internal disagreements: Possibility Show ads for the first time Within the application, in order to increase revenue.

clearly The decision is not final: From the beginning, the top management of WhatsApp through the mouth Will Cathcartvia a post on X in In response to an article in the Financial Timesthey have to reject The validity of the rumors. Going to spell out the words other speakers WhatsApp it Rather, they preferred not to confirm, but not to deny either That discussions were taking place.

The monetization idea stemmed from this widely used app, which made being free one of its greatest strengths Various contradictions Within the WhatsApp team itself; New economic proposals, incl Possibility of providing a “subscription” version. In order not to receive publicity, they were Widely criticized By many insiders.

Before it was acquired by Facebook in 2014, words “No ads! No games! No gimmicks!”That’s by saying “No hype! No games! No gimmicks!”was the real slogan of Co-founder Brian Acton. Though, it’s not surprising half Now I want it jibDue to the decline in revenues due to the deteriorating economic period Investor concerns Towards the huge investments of the same company for the “Metaverse” project.

What will happen?

Here’s what your WhatsApp chat screen might look like

according to Ed East, CEO of Billion Dollar Boya well-known advertising agency, “There definitely is Different opportunities Regarding Advertising on WhatsApp“, defining them”Attractive prospectFor those who are willing to risk being seen as a ‘snooper’ by users.

WhatsApp has already started To experiment With the idea of ​​exploiting WhatsApp as an advertising space. The app already hosts more than 200 million small business accountswith whom he tried the possibility Sending direct marketing messages to WhatsApp users who agreed to receive them.

new feature, If fired permanentlyit means that not only those who gave consent, however All WhatsApp users will receive adswhich will appear Between chats with friends and relatives, similar to Facebook Messenger’s chat interface. Advertisements will appear Alternating with regular chatsThe difference is only a Insert tag. Like on FB Messenger.

Data in hand, thanks recovered data.aiservice Mobile application analysisWhatsApp matters more than 2.23 billion active usersproved to be more popular than other Meta applications such as Instagram or Facebook Messenger. WhatsApp monetization option This worries some in management, who fear user boycotts in favor of other free applications.