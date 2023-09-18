Panos Panai has left Microsoft after 19 years, where he was responsible for Windows and Surface

Panos Panay Represent Leave Microsoftafter 19 years inside the Redmond giant, as the company itself stated in its letter: The Responsible for Windows and Surface So he decided to leave his position as CEO of Microsoft and look for new adventures.

Panay joined Microsoft in 2004 as a program manager, where he oversaw a number of the company’s landmark products. After leading the development of the first surface line, Ben Hybrid tablets and laptopsHe was appointed chief product officer at Microsoft in 2018.

In 2021, he achieved further career progression, becoming Executive Vice President after the successful launch of Windows 11joining the Microsoft leadership team with a direct connection to CEO Satya Nadella.