Panos Panai has left Microsoft after 19 years, where he was responsible for Windows and Surface

Panos Panay Represent Leave Microsoftafter 19 years inside the Redmond giant, as the company itself stated in its letter: The Responsible for Windows and Surface So he decided to leave his position as CEO of Microsoft and look for new adventures.
Panay joined Microsoft in 2004 as a program manager, where he oversaw a number of the company’s landmark products. After leading the development of the first surface line, Ben Hybrid tablets and laptopsHe was appointed chief product officer at Microsoft in 2018.
In 2021, he achieved further career progression, becoming Executive Vice President after the successful launch of Windows 11joining the Microsoft leadership team with a direct connection to CEO Satya Nadella.
Panos Panai leaves Microsoft to begin a new chapter
“After 19 wonderful years at Microsoft, I decided to move on and write Next chapter. “I will always be grateful to Microsoft and the amazing people I had the privilege of building products with during my time at the company.”
According to Panay, he simply decided to “turn the page and write a new chapter,” even if the timing may raise some questions, considering that we find ourselves on the eve of a new event. Power point In the live stream by Microsoft which should also include new skins.
In any case, his turn will be taken by Youssef Mahdi, who is currently the company’s vice president of the “Modern Life, Research and Devices” division, will therefore move to be responsible for Windows and Surface. However, Microsoft intends to continue some of the ideas that Panay has already started with its products, such as the gradual integration of artificial intelligence into Windows 11 and the use of mixed reality.
