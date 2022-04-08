April 8, 2022

Friday Musetti goes in search of the semi-finals

Mirabelle Hunt April 8, 2022 1 min read

Results

“Grand Prix Hassan II”

ATP 250

Marrakesh, Morocco

4 – 10 April 2022

€534.555 – mud

singular form

first round

Alex Mulkan (SVK) b. (Alternative) Stefano Trafaglia (ITA) 60 64

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) b. (4) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) 76 (5) 61

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) b. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 75 76 (1)

second round

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) b. Carlos Taberner (Spain) 61 67 (3) 63

Quarters

Lorenzo Mussetti (ITA) c. (8) Laszlo Djere (SRB)

Double

first round

Andrea Vavasori / Jan Zielinski (Italy / Poland) b. (4) Jonathan Ehrlich / Edward Roger Vaslin (ISR / FRA) 76 (8) 63

(Alternative) Marco Cecchinato / Lorenzo Mossetti (ITA) b. Lloyd Glasspool / Harry Heliovara (GBR / FIN) 64 16 10-7

Quarters

Andrea Vavasori / Jan Zielinski (Italy / Poland) b. Federico Delbonis / Guillermo Duran (ARG) 36 76 (7) 10-3

Alexander Nedovsov/Issam-ul-Haq Qureshi (KAZ/PAK) b. (Alternate) Marco Cecchinato / Lorenzo Mossetti (ITA) 75 63

Semi-finals

Andrea Vavasori / Jan Zielinski (Italy / Poland) vs. (1) Andrey Golubev / Fabrice Martin (Kazakhstan / France)

qualifications

first round

(7) Gian Marco Moroni (Italy) b. Edward Esteve Lobato (Spain) 76 (2) 62

(5) Copriva Vitamin (CZE) B. Matteo Viola 6463

Andrea Vavasori (ITA) b. (8) Philip Horansky (SVK) 63 60

introductory course

Mirza Pesik (Bosnia and Herzegovina) b. (7) Gian Marco Moroni (Italy) 64 64

(4) Damir Dezmore (Bosnia and Herzegovina) b. 64- Andrea Favasori (Italy) 46 75

