Friday Musetti goes in search of the semi-finals

Results
“Grand Prix Hassan II”
ATP 250
Marrakesh, Morocco
4 – 10 April 2022
€534.555 – mud
singular form
first round
Alex Mulkan (SVK) b. (Alternative) Stefano Trafaglia (ITA) 60 64
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) b. (4) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) 76 (5) 61
Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) b. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 75 76 (1)
second round
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) b. Carlos Taberner (Spain) 61 67 (3) 63
Quarters
Lorenzo Mussetti (ITA) c. (8) Laszlo Djere (SRB)
Double
first round
Andrea Vavasori / Jan Zielinski (Italy / Poland) b. (4) Jonathan Ehrlich / Edward Roger Vaslin (ISR / FRA) 76 (8) 63
(Alternative) Marco Cecchinato / Lorenzo Mossetti (ITA) b. Lloyd Glasspool / Harry Heliovara (GBR / FIN) 64 16 10-7
Quarters
Andrea Vavasori / Jan Zielinski (Italy / Poland) b. Federico Delbonis / Guillermo Duran (ARG) 36 76 (7) 10-3
Alexander Nedovsov/Issam-ul-Haq Qureshi (KAZ/PAK) b. (Alternate) Marco Cecchinato / Lorenzo Mossetti (ITA) 75 63
Semi-finals
Andrea Vavasori / Jan Zielinski (Italy / Poland) vs. (1) Andrey Golubev / Fabrice Martin (Kazakhstan / France)
qualifications
first round
(7) Gian Marco Moroni (Italy) b. Edward Esteve Lobato (Spain) 76 (2) 62
(5) Copriva Vitamin (CZE) B. Matteo Viola 6463
Andrea Vavasori (ITA) b. (8) Philip Horansky (SVK) 63 60
introductory course
Mirza Pesik (Bosnia and Herzegovina) b. (7) Gian Marco Moroni (Italy) 64 64
(4) Damir Dezmore (Bosnia and Herzegovina) b. 64- Andrea Favasori (Italy) 46 75
