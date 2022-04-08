April 8, 2022

Banned from the Oscars for 10 years

April 8, 2022

New York (USA) The Academy’s Board of Regents, which includes Hollywood luminaries like Steven Spielberg and Whoopi Goldberg, met today via Zoom: The live slap that new Academy Award winner Will Smith landed on the cheek of comedian Chris Rock During the live broadcast The 53-year-old famous actor will costFilm producer and rapper Ban from any academic event for the next ten years. The meeting was brought forward to the day after Smith voluntarily resigned from the Academy, thus surmounting penalties such as suspension of membership or expulsion. His actions have been determined.”Unacceptable and harmful.

Will Smith: “I agree with the Academy’s decision”

I accept and respect the decision of the Academy“, Will Smith said In a statement, after learning that he was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. The Academy also apologized for not dealing with the situation immediately and allowing Smith to stay and take home the Best Actor award. “During our television broadcasts, we did not adequately deal with the situation. For this, we are sorryThe academy said.This was an opportunity for us to lead by example to our guests, spectators and the Academy family around the world, and we failed and did not prepare for an unprecedented event.“.

