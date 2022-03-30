March 30, 2022

Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced by Sony - Nerd4.life

Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced by Sony – Nerd4.life

March 30, 2022

Sony has officially announced the release of PS5 and PS4 games that will be available Free For subscribers a PlayStation Plus in a month April 2022:

  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5 and PS4)
  • Slay the Spire (PlayStation 4)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Moisturizer (PS4)

Yes, these are the games revealed by yesterday’s leak, as confirmed this time by the Japanese house. It will be possible to download it starting from April 5th.

After announcing the new PlayStation Plus, which will introduce it as you know Three different floors For subscribers, here are the contents that should target primary users.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (Review) is a multiplayer PvPvE experience developed by Sumo Digital and set in a medieval fantasy scenario inspired by the legend of Robin Hood, where we will have to lead a team of outlaws in search of treasures.

Slay the Spire (review) is instead an extraordinary roguelike of Mega Crit games that mixes RPG and card warrior mechanics, asking us to build a very competitive deck to take on the dangers of Spire.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Review) is finally the modified version of the fun and colorful tie based on the popular cartoon.

See also  Details about frame rate, resolution, ray tracing and graphics modes - Nerd4.life

