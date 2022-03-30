March 30, 2022

The postponement until 2023 also angered Elodie

Today announcing The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild postponed until 2023, a Nintendo Switch exclusive which will therefore not be able to honor the times initially set by Big N and will take a few more months. This news immediately spread on the Internet, which infuriated a famous singer.

Let’s talk about Elodie, which doesn’t seem to have benefited well from the recent announcement by Nintendo, as it had hoped to be able to have the game by the end of the year. A few weeks ago we brought you a nice guy The curtain that saw Maria de Filippi and Elodie as heroesall in the context of a An episode of the talent show Amichi, which airs on Mediaset channels, cited the Nintendo Switch exclusive, asking for any news on the release date of Chapter Two. Both are actually huge fans of the series, and as such, can’t wait for a much-anticipated sequel, which always offers a darker setting and a larger vertical, thanks to the possibility of exploring the skies.

For starters, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 will arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch during Spring 2023.

