PS Plus, free PS5 and PS4 games announced in September 2022, that’s when – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 29, 2022 2 min read

August is running out and so it’s time to answer the usual question PlayStation users ask themselves: When will he do Free games for PS5 and PS4 From September 2022 For subscribers a PlayStation Plus? As usual, there’s no official date set, but Sony usually brings out the new lineup of free titles on the last Wednesday of every month. Therefore, barring the surprises, the official announcement will be made on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

If that deadline is met, the free games for PS5 and PS4 from PS Plus will be available to service subscribers on the first Tuesday of next month or September 6.

As usual, it’s really hard to guess what the PlayStation Plus news will be for next month, the massive catalog of PS5 and PS4 in that sense offers plenty of options. In the past, the lineup was revealed a few days ago, usually by well-known leaker Billbil-kun, so we’ll update you on our pages if there’s any news about it.


playstation plus logo

In the meantime, we remind you that free games for PS5 and PS4 will be available from PS Plus in August 2022, which you can add to your collection by September 5th. The titles also included Little Nightmares and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. If you haven’t played the former exponents of the long-running Sega series, you’ll be glad to know that the first few seasons are included in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.

